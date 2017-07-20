Charlize Theron Had an Incredible First Date with a Mystery Man

New love may be on the horizon for Charlize Theron.

Over a year post-breakup from her ex fiancé Sean Penn, the Mad Max star confirmed she's back living the single life, and gushed about a recent first date during Howard Stern's radio show on Wednesday.

Speaking with the radio host, she admitted to being "really impressed" by a nameless mystery man, whom she referred to as a "really cool dude."

"I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I've got to tell you," she said. "I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me. We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun."

VIDEO: Ben Affleck Is Dating Someone New—and She's a SNL Producer

While the actress played coy when asked if the man in question runs in Hollywood's A-list circles, she did say one of her favorite aspects of the date was its privacy.

"I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk ... It was just really fun. He was super funny," the smitten mom of two said. "I think he's just a really cool dude. It was super private ... that's what made it so much fun, too."

The Snow White and the Huntsman star, who split with Penn back in June 2016 after dating for almost two years, seems to be slowly dipping her toe back into the dating pool with caution, and plans to keep her new budding romance out of the limelight, at least for now.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Wows in Just a Bra at the Atomic Blonde Premiere in Berlin

Get it, Charlize!