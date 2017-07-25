Charlize Theron Wore the Same Bralette as a Shirt on Two Separate Red Carpets 

Charlize Theron knows what she likes when it comes to fashion.

Just one week after sporting a white lingerie-inspired bralette for the Berlin red carpet premiere of her movie Atomic Blonde, Theron was at it again Monday night at the Los Angeles movie premiere—in the same bralette.

On both red carpets, Theron opted to wear a muted Dior bralette as a shirt. While her two looks were notably similar, she did put a little twist on her L.A. getup by wearing a black version of the piece.

She paired her black bralette with a sheer overshirt, slicked-back hair, and a fringe skirt, giving it a distinct nighttime vibe.

This sharply contrasted her Berlin look, where she wore all-white with soft waves.

It just goes to show that you can style the same piece multiple ways (even if you do change its color).