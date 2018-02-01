Charlie Puth Says His Relationship with Selena Gomez Really Messed Him Up

Charlie Puth is opening up about the machinations behind his hit song “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” featuring Selena Gomez.

As it turns out, part of the song’s success lies in his fraught romantic relationship with the singer. “It’s about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else,” Puth said of the track in a recent interview with Billboard. “When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, 'How long has this been going on?'”

"I don’t kiss and tell,” the 26-year-old continued, “but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes," he says. "And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in—what I was getting myself into."

Sounds like they really don't talk anymore.