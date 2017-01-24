Channing Tatum Is Teaching Himself How to Play Piano—See How Far He's Come!

OK, so maybe Channing Tatum can't do everything, but we're more than willing to watch him try.

The multi-talented hunk took to social media Sunday with an update on one of his New Year's resolutions: learn something new. To check that box, the 36-year-old Magic Mike star is teaching himself how to play the piano. And by the look of things, the process hasn't been entirely harmonious.

"Hahaha! Well, keeping my New Year's resolution to 'learn new things.' But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon," Tatum captioned a black and white video of himself attempting Beethoven's "Für Elise" which he shared on his social media accounts. "Song is way too hard."

"I'm going to shame myself into getting better by showing you where I'm at," Tatum tells the camera as he sits down at a keyboard. "Two and a half weeks into learning how to play the piano. Bear with me, this is going to be brutal."

Hahaha! Well, keeping my New Year's resolution to "learn new things". But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon. Song is way too hard. A video posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

RELATED: Here's What Happens When You Bring Channing Tatum to a Beyoncé Concert

VIDEO: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Cutest Couple Moments

So maybe the mini performance is a bit shaky at times, but overall, he's actually pretty good! Especially considering that he's only been at it for about two weeks. And to have taught himself? Consider us impressed, Channing, and keep up the good work.