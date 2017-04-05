Channing Tatum Threw a Very Shirtless BBQ for the Magic Mike Live Dancers

Channing Tatum has proven himself to be quite the amazing boss.
The actor and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum threw a fun-filled BBQ for the Magic Mike Live dancers and their families at a lavish $5 million Airbnb in Las Vegas this week, and there were—of course—plenty of bulging muscles on display. Tatum took to Instagram to share several photos from the event, including a snap featuring the star couple's 3-year-old daughter Everly and the entire group.
"Thanks @airbnb for the gift of the wonderful space while here in Vegas with my family," he captioned the image. "We've been on a crazy, no days off schedule prepping Magic Mike Live for y'all and it was awesome to be able to take a day with the whole team and relax."
• 🍔 Family BBQ 🌭 • Amazing day off at the Tatum's with the @magicmikelive fam! Missing @espinosa22 and @lyndsayhailey! Love these people! 📸:@heyhihellooooooo • • • #vegas @hardrockhotellv #thursday #magicmike #photo #photography #blackandwhite #dancers #dancer #happy #instamood #instagood #revolution #family #mml #menofmml
Not only did the group grill up some delicious food during the backyard get together, but they also took full advantage of the home's gorgeous pool and relaxed with a friendly game of football.
"Getting after it with my guys on Monday!!" Tatum wrote next to a 'gram of him tossing around a ball.
The live stage version is based on the hit Tatum-fronted movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, and is currently in previews in Sin City.
One thing's certain: Vegas definitely just got a whole lot hotter.