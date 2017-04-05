Channing Tatum Threw a Very Shirtless BBQ for the Magic Mike Live Dancers

Channing Tatum has proven himself to be quite the amazing boss.

The actor and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum threw a fun-filled BBQ for the Magic Mike Live dancers and their families at a lavish $5 million Airbnb in Las Vegas this week, and there were—of course—plenty of bulging muscles on display. Tatum took to Instagram to share several photos from the event, including a snap featuring the star couple's 3-year-old daughter Everly and the entire group.

"Thanks @airbnb for the gift of the wonderful space while here in Vegas with my family," he captioned the image. "We've been on a crazy, no days off schedule prepping Magic Mike Live for y'all and it was awesome to be able to take a day with the whole team and relax."

Everly and Alba 💚 A post shared by Ryan Carlson (@thereal_rugburnn) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Not only did the group grill up some delicious food during the backyard get together, but they also took full advantage of the home's gorgeous pool and relaxed with a friendly game of football.

"Getting after it with my guys on Monday!!" Tatum wrote next to a 'gram of him tossing around a ball.

Learning how to throw with the boys @channingtatum @jeremydenzel @_jessemorales thanks for the lesson A post shared by Sebastian Dino Gonzalez (@dinojan) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

The live stage version is based on the hit Tatum-fronted movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, and is currently in previews in Sin City.

One thing's certain: Vegas definitely just got a whole lot hotter.