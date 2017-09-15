Channing Tatum Dressed as Elsa from Frozen Will Make You Love Him Even More

Halle Berry dared Channing Tatum to dress up as Elsa from Frozen and lip-sync “Let It Go”—and when Halle Berry dares you to do something, you do it.

Tatum obliged Berry on Thursday by showing up to the Ellen DeGeneres Show wearing a flowing purple gown and a huge blond wig—and then continued to awkwardly mouth along to the hit song’s words as he tried to dance. It’s all very uncomfortable and very great.

This dare was payback for earlier this week when Tatum had a group of Magic Mike Live dancers give Berry a lap dance during her own appearance on Ellen, which was an apology for the time Tatum poured Berry a full glass of whiskey in front of the massive crowd at the Comic-Con panel for their movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle. She gamely chugged the glass … and soon had regrets. “It was so dumb, Ellen!” Berry said. “I was sick for, like, three days.”

Tatum’s Elsa moment isn’t the first time the Logan Lucky star has donned drag, though: He previously channeled Beyoncé for a performance of “Run the World (Girls)”—which Beyoncé herself showed up to—on Lip Sync Battle last year.