Channing Tatum Shares Nude "Nap Time" Snap of Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum

It appears as if clothing is considered optional during nap time at Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's house.

The Magic Mike XXL star took to Instagram yesterday to share a stunning photo of his wife of seven years, and it definitely made us do a double-take. In the gorgeous black-and-white shot, the actress lays asleep on her side in bed completely sans clothing. She is curled up amongst the sheets, her face barely visible as she peacefully snoozes. "Nap time = The Best Time," Tatum captioned the picture along with a series of appropriate emojis.

Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌 A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

VIDEO: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's Cutest Couple Moments

But this isn't the first time that Tatum has gotten behind the lens to take pictures of Dewan Tatum. Last May, he posted a series of breathtaking photos of his lady love—though she was fully clothed in all of them. Talk about a hidden talent.

RELATED: Channing’s Birthday Message to Jenna Will Warm Your Heart

We wouldn't expect anything less from this good looking couple.