Channing Tatum Shares Nude "Nap Time" Snap of Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum Shares Nude "Nap Time" Snap of Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Shop This Post
January 9, 2017 @ 5:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

It appears as if clothing is considered optional during nap time at Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's house.

The Magic Mike XXL star took to Instagram yesterday to share a stunning photo of his wife of seven years, and it definitely made us do a double-take. In the gorgeous black-and-white shot, the actress lays asleep on her side in bed completely sans clothing. She is curled up amongst the sheets, her face barely visible as she peacefully snoozes. "Nap time = The Best Time," Tatum captioned the picture along with a series of appropriate emojis.

Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌

A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

VIDEO: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's Cutest Couple Moments

 

But this isn't the first time that Tatum has gotten behind the lens to take pictures of Dewan Tatum. Last May, he posted a series of breathtaking photos of his lady love—though she was fully clothed in all of them. Talk about a hidden talent.

RELATED: Channing’s Birthday Message to Jenna Will Warm Your Heart

We wouldn't expect anything less from this good looking couple.

The Latest in Video

Get That Body: How to Get Abs Like Gigi Hadid
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Star Couples

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top