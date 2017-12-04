Channing Tatum Wrote Jenna Dewan the Most Romantic Birthday Message

Happy belated birthday, Jenna Dewan Tatum! The Step Up star and queen of Channing Tatum’s heart turned 37 on Sunday and you know she and the hubs pulled out all the stops.

Dewan Tatum’s special day involved all the makings of an epic celebration—an Insta-worthy beach, a sexy LBS (little black swimsuit), festive sand art, and an ultra-romantic post from Channing.

“This year has been one i will never forget,” the World of Dance judge captioned a photo of herself and her beachside masterpiece. “Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!! ”

Do birthdays even get better than that? Well, if you’re married to Channing Tatum, yes, yes they do.

Early Monday morning Channing took to social media to cap off his wife’s barrage of well-wishes.

“This creature is one more year beautiful,” he began. “The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love. #leica.”

Happy belated life day, Jenna!