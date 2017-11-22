Channing Tatum Crashed a TV Show and the Audience Went Nuts

In the spirit of the holiday season, Ellen DeGeneres gave her audience the perfect early gift in the form of Channing Tatum. And really, what else could anyone ask for?

The talk show host shocked the crowd of viewers on Wednesday by unrepentantly introducing Tatum, and audience's wild reaction speaks for itself.

"So there's a gift this year that everyone is trying to get, but it is impossible to find. It's sold out everywhere. Luckily, I found one, but only one," she teased. "So that means all of you are going to have to share one of this thing that everybody wants, so bring it out. Here comes the gift!"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Channing Tatum’s Dance Moves Are the Best Part of Pink’s New Music Video

Right on cue, Tatum burst into the room while dancing and to roaring applause. He then sat down to chat with DeGeneres about what it was like stepping into talk show host shoes himself when he guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the hilarious audience reaction and Tatum's interview above.