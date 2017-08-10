Channing Tatum Dancing at a Gas Station Is Like a Magic Mike Scene IRL

Channing Tatum is currently on an unorthodox press tour to support his new movie, Logan Lucky, by traveling around the country. He’s surprising fans in the wild, giving out giant bags of cash, and even grinding with gas station employees.

That’s right, one lucky lady who isn’t you got the chance to dance with Tatum when he showed up at a Sunoco and streamed his visit live on Facebook. “I’m going to get a coffee and a candy bar,” he says, graciously meeting and taking pictures with the surprised pedestrians inside.

https://www.facebook.com/channingtatum/videos/10155617612574116/ Nothin better than a little dance party. Thank you, Beatrice 🙏🏽 s/o Sunoco Racing Logan Lucky #jimmylogansrun Posted by Channing Tatum on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

But Beatrice wanted more than a picture, and boy did Tatum make her wish come true. “Come on over here. I want to be in that with you,” Beatrice, who was working at the checkout, said to Tatum of the Facebook Live.

Someone started playing music and both Tatum and Beatrice started getting jiggy with it. Girl was even grinding with Channing while checking someone out at the register. That’s multitasking right there.

“We can throw a party just me and you. We can throw the rest of them out,” she told Tatum, proving she’s a girl after our own hearts. “We can start the party right now. We can just turn up the music, we’ll get it going,” Tatum responded like a true gentlemen, all the while showing off his Step Up-style dance moves.

If all of this is giving you major flashbacks to when Joe Manganiello basically stripped in a gas station convenience store in Magic Mike XXL, you’re not the only one.

Get it, Channing.