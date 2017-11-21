Channing Tatum’s Dance Moves Are the Best Part of Pink’s New Music Video

Olivia Bahou
Nov 21, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Pink’s music video for her song “Beautiful Trauma” has arrived, and no shade to the singer, but her co-star might just make the video. Pink enlisted the one and only Channing Tatum to become a music video star, and his dance moves are everything.

Pink and Tatum play a 1960s-era married couple whose relationship looks picture-perfect but is really anything but. Between Pink popping pills and Tatum pouring from a flask into his coffee, their marriage is full of issues, but there’s one thing they’re great at doing together: dancing. Seriously, their dance moves are on-point.

Tatum also plays dress-up in Pink’s closet, donning a pretty yellow dress and lipstick and absolutely nailing his pirouettes. Someone’s been practicing!

Nothing will prepare you, though, for the Fifty Shades-esque scene at the end of the video, where Pink ties up her hubby and acts out a fantasy in a fully latex outfit with another women.

One thing’s for sure: Channing Tatum is a natural when it comes to music videos. We’d even go so far as to say it might be his calling.

Channing, please keep ‘em coming.

