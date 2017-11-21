Channing Tatum’s Dance Moves Are the Best Part of Pink’s New Music Video

Pink’s music video for her song “Beautiful Trauma” has arrived, and no shade to the singer, but her co-star might just make the video. Pink enlisted the one and only Channing Tatum to become a music video star, and his dance moves are everything.

Pink and Tatum play a 1960s-era married couple whose relationship looks picture-perfect but is really anything but. Between Pink popping pills and Tatum pouring from a flask into his coffee, their marriage is full of issues, but there’s one thing they’re great at doing together: dancing. Seriously, their dance moves are on-point.

Tatum also plays dress-up in Pink’s closet, donning a pretty yellow dress and lipstick and absolutely nailing his pirouettes. Someone’s been practicing!

Nothing will prepare you, though, for the Fifty Shades-esque scene at the end of the video, where Pink ties up her hubby and acts out a fantasy in a fully latex outfit with another women.

One thing’s for sure: Channing Tatum is a natural when it comes to music videos. We’d even go so far as to say it might be his calling.

Channing, please keep ‘em coming.