Channing Tatum’s Dad Found Out He Was a Stripper Because of Ellen DeGeneres

Before he spent his days shooting movies and visiting talk shows, Channing Tatum was a humble stripper who was keen on keeping his job a secret. (Magic Mike from 2012 was loosely based on the actor's life experiences.) Luckily for him, that seemed to work out pretty well, until he became a big movie star and his dad found out about his past career because of Ellen DeGeneres.

Tatum guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, and while he was there, he talked to Ellen about how his secret got out and exactly how his dad felt about it.

A little background: When Tatum appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010, he gave DeGeneres a mini lap dance while letting the world know about his stripper past.

“That was my very first time on your show and I got to let you know that that was the very first time that my dad actually found out that I was a stripper for a short time,” he said to DeGeneres Wednesday.

“Wait, your dad didn’t know you were stripper until that day?" DeGeneres questioned. "How did he take it?”

“Not well. Really really not well,” Tatum said.

Now that Tatum is a huge star who guest-hosts shows and whose stripping skills were put to good use in 2012's Magic Mike (and its sequel), we hope Dad has come to terms with it.

