Channing Tatum’s Dad Found Out He Was a Stripper Because of Ellen DeGeneres

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 02, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Before he spent his days shooting movies and visiting talk shows, Channing Tatum was a humble stripper who was keen on keeping his job a secret. (Magic Mike from 2012 was loosely based on the actor's life experiences.) Luckily for him, that seemed to work out pretty well, until he became a big movie star and his dad found out about his past career because of Ellen DeGeneres.

Tatum guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, and while he was there, he talked to Ellen about how his secret got out and exactly how his dad felt about it.

A little background: When Tatum appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010, he gave DeGeneres a mini lap dance while letting the world know about his stripper past.

Iron Horse Entertainment (II)

“That was my very first time on your show and I got to let you know that that was the very first time that my dad actually found out that I was a stripper for a short time,” he said to DeGeneres Wednesday.

RELATED: Channing Tatum and Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Hilariously React to Them Eating Their Halloween Candy

“Wait, your dad didn’t know you were stripper until that day?" DeGeneres questioned. "How did he take it?”

“Not well. Really really not well,” Tatum said.

Now that Tatum is a huge star who guest-hosts shows and whose stripping skills were put to good use in 2012's Magic Mike (and its sequel), we hope Dad has come to terms with it. 

Watch his full interview with Ellen DeGeneres above. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] It's almost a probability, it's not even a chance. So it's a probability. It's just win. When can I actually get in shape to do it? [MUSIC] I'll have my way one day, there's a part in the show that I really want to do. And I'm begging him to do it with me, so hopefully one day it'll be, some audience are gonna get a nice surprise. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!