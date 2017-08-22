Channing Tatum and Adam Driver Perfect the Awkward Prom Pose

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver are here to put your high school dance photos to shame.

On Monday, the duo attended the Logan Lucky premiere at the Vue Cinema in London’s Leicester Square, and let’s just say, things got a little handsy on the red carpet. Rather than stand side by side with a friendly arm around each other’s shoulders, the co-stars took the photo-op as a way to debut their budding bromance, with unnatural prom-like poses as proof.

Dave Benett/Getty for Studio Canal

In one snap, Driver jokingly cradles Channing from behind, resting his interlocked fingers on the 37-year-old’s midsection. The Step Up actor returned the love, and placed his hands on top of Driver’s embrace. Another photo shows the pair getting cuddly for the camera, as they link up in an awkward caress.

Dave Benett/Getty for Studio Canal

To further drive home the prom theme, the actors were dressed like they were ready for a high school dance. Channing cut a svelte figure in a checkered gray suit with a matching vest and plaid tie, while the Girls alum kept it classic in pin-striped separates.

While the photos are all in good fun, it looks like Jenna Dewan Tatum may have just met her match!