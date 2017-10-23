Channing Tatum Was a Magical Unicorn for Halloween but Jenna Actually Did It First

Channing Tatum took a cue from wife Jenna Dewan Tatum when dressing up for Halloween this year. The doting dad transformed into a magical unicorn for his 4-year-old daughter Everly’s Halloween carnival, but there’s just one problem: His wife beat him to the costume!

In case you forgot, Dewan Tatum went as a glittery unicorn on Halloween last year with the help of a lot of glitter, sparkly extensions, and a magical rhinestone-covered horn. Yup, she nailed it.

This sparkle enthusiast made all our glittery unicorn dreams come true with an epic, Pinterest-worthy costume. Dewan Tatum painted her hair silver and added colorful extensions for a long ponytail "mane," then glammed up her face with major sparkle and topped off the look with a unicorn horn. jennaldewan / instagram

We’re guessing little Everly has a thing for unicorns, because her dad dressed up as the mythical creature for 2017—and his costume is equally adorable, albeit very different in style.

Channing got in the Halloween spirit a few days early and donned a full-body unicorn suit complete with a rainbow horn and mane. The hands-on dad carried around a colorful painted pumpkin (perhaps his daughter’s creation?) and a Herschel Supply Co. backpack that we can only imagine is filled with unicorn snacks.

LRR / Chavez / BACKGRID

Wife Jenna shared a close-up photo of Channing in all his rainbow-colored glory to her Instagram story.

Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

RELATED: Channing Tatum Will No Longer Work with the Weinstein Company

Not wanting to upstage her hubby with her own unicorn look, Jenna went as an adorable nature fairy for the occasion.

This is the wings smashed, Mom somehow ends up holding it all, I survived preschool Halloween carnival nature fairy look🌱 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Everly is certainly lucky to have such ~magical~ parents.