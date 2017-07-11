Happy 8th Anniversary, Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum! 19 Times They Defined Relationship Goals 

It’s been eight years since Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum tied the knot at a private estate overlooking the ocean in Malibu, and this duo still looks just as in love as when they met 11 years ago on the set of Step Up. Whether they’re sharing sweet PDA on the red carpet, slaying in a Lip Sync Battle (with Beyoncé, no less), or goofing around on Instagram, they always manage to make us swoon.

With 4-year-old daughter Everly thrown into the mix, this couple only gets sweeter. From adorable snuggle sessions to mommy-and-me outfits and family outings, we can’t get enough of this talented fam.

First Father's Day with our lil angel! A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jun 16, 2013 at 3:44pm PDT

Luckily, we’re sure to see a lot more of these stars, as Channing has seven new films on the way, and the couple is bringing a Step Up series to YouTube, with the film’s original stars coming on as executive producers.

Ethan Miller/Getty

RELATED: Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum's Daughter Has Some Thoughts About Step Up

In honor of their eighth wedding anniversary, join us in taking a look back at 19 times they gave us total #RelationshipGoals. Congratulations, Channing and Jenna!