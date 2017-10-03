Chanel Turned Getting Caught In the Rain Into a Beauty Moment

Thanks to high school flashbacks in rom-coms, the blue eyeshadow and bold red lipstick combo often gets a bad rep for being tacky '80s makeup trends. While it's true the pairing can quickly take a wrong turn, Chanel has transformed the "beauty don't" into a look to try next spring.

At the fashion house's Spring 2018 RTW show at Paris Fashion Week, makeup artist Tom Pecheux swept stone blue eyeshadow across the models' eyelids up to the brow bone and fanned it out towards the outer corners of the eyes. Turquoise blue eyeshadow was used along the lower lash line and brushed up into a reverse cat eye shape at the outer corners. A stripe of rose blush was brushed along the cheekbones, and a coat of fiery-red lipstick was swiped onto lips.

Given the soft application of the three bold makeup shades, the overall diffused effect mimicked how your face would look if you shower with last night's makeup on. And a wet look is exactly what Pecheux was going for, since this collection by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld was inspired by a rainy spring day.

To match the melted makeup, the models' hair was tied into low wet look ponytails with a few damp tendrils left out at the front—not unlike how our hair all looks after getting caught in a downpour without an umbrella.

The show's hairstylist Sam McKnight accessorized some of the ponys by usuing an actual vacuum to slide perplex tubes over the tails, which matched the transparent PVC rain hats that some of the models were wearing.

Leave it to Chanel to take a rainy spring day and make it fashion.