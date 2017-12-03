Chanel Iman Is Engaged to NFL Player Sterling Shepard

Is this a movie or real life?

Last night, New York Giants player Sterling Shepard got down on one knee to ask model Chanel Iman to be his wife, and luckily for us, the picture-perfect moment was caught on camera. Oh, and in case you were wondering, she said yes!

The Victoria's Secret Angel has been dating Shepard for around a year, after the two met at NFL player Victor Cruz's birthday party. It seems like it was a match made in heaven, because the 24-year-old pro football player decided to put a ring on it this weekend.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

According to E! Online, Shepard proposed to Iman on Friday, the model's 27th birthday, getting down on one knee at their home in New Jersey. There were candles everywhere and the city skyline lit up the background for the idyllic moment. Iman shared an image of special night on her Instagram, writing, "A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs."

How cute are they?!

Shepard shared the same gorgeous pic on his own Instagram, calling his new fiancée "the catch of my dreams." We see what you did there.

Congrats to the happy couple! This looks like a moment they'll both remember for a long time.