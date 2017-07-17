17 Times Birthday Boy Chace Crawford Was Too Hot to Handle on Instagram

Happy birthday, Chace Crawford! The Gossip Girl star and heartthrob turns 32 years old today, and we’re taking his special day as an opportunity to catch up on what he’s been up to since he hung up his hat as Nate Archibald in 2012. Spoiler alert: He’s still just as hot.

While we’ll always remember him as a preppy Upper East Sider, his career has taken a darker turn since the show wrapped. Crawford starred in the horror movie Cry of Fear and got dirty as Billy LeFever on the TV series Blood & Oil. He broke into an insane asylum in Eloise, donned a baseball jersey for Undrafted, and next he'll star in Lake Bell’s upcoming comedy, I Do... Until I Don't, out Sept. 1.

His career has definitely taken a different turn, but his strappingly good looks have remained. Whether he’s hanging out with friends, taking his young nephew on a fun day out, or dressing up in a tux, Crawford never fails to make us swoon.

In honor of his birthday, join us in taking a look through his hottest moments.

A picture of the sun that I photoshopped myself into. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Something tells me I'm not cut out for this A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

I call this look "tourist workout chic" #fw2017 A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

Just want to say thank you to all my incredible fans... Always so much love! You guys are the BEST. Hi from me and little nephew Rivers... 🦁 A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Jul 12, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

Took the little guy to the Pier couple weekends ago A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on May 12, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

Good to see @colinegglesfield at the #nauticafall16 show. A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Feb 3, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Thanks @nyccomedycellar for the laughs A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Dec 12, 2015 at 11:10am PST

A night out with @absolutvodka_us in BK. Celebrating the launch of AbsolutHoppr.com. #AbsolutHoppr #ad A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Dec 9, 2015 at 6:15pm PST

He may be too big to do this soon... #hawkinscrawfordromo A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Dec 6, 2015 at 5:22pm PST

This is a picture of me on the set of #bloodandoil imitating Bobby in the background and just overall thinking so hard about my life decisions and the people's choice awards.. Just brooding so hard and touching my face for no reason. Thank you guys for the love and the support. Love you all A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Nov 3, 2015 at 3:33pm PST

Had a blast at the 2015 Nautica Malibu triathlon.. They raised over $1.31 million to support the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Pediatric Cancer research Program. Just happy to have been a very small part of it. See you next year A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Sep 21, 2015 at 11:24am PDT

On set #bloodandoil Sunday Sept 27th 9pm. Don't miss A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Sep 17, 2015 at 12:51pm PDT

@chriscrawford21 takes good photos A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Sep 7, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

Like Family. Just different accents. ABC Network A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Aug 6, 2015 at 6:01pm PDT

ABC upfronts. Last one for now @rebeccarittenhouse @edwestwick A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on Jul 31, 2015 at 1:44pm PDT