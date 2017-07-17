17 Times Birthday Boy Chace Crawford Was Too Hot to Handle on Instagram

chacecrawford / Instagram
BY: Olivia Bahou
July 17, 2017 @ 7:45 AM

Happy birthday, Chace Crawford! The Gossip Girl star and heartthrob turns 32 years old today, and we’re taking his special day as an opportunity to catch up on what he’s been up to since he hung up his hat as Nate Archibald in 2012. Spoiler alert: He’s still just as hot.

While we’ll always remember him as a preppy Upper East Sider, his career has taken a darker turn since the show wrapped. Crawford starred in the horror movie Cry of Fear and got dirty as Billy LeFever on the TV series Blood & Oil. He broke into an insane asylum in Eloise, donned a baseball jersey for Undrafted, and next he'll star in Lake Bell’s upcoming comedy, I Do... Until I Don't, out Sept. 1.

His career has definitely taken a different turn, but his strappingly good looks have remained. Whether he’s hanging out with friends, taking his young nephew on a fun day out, or dressing up in a tux, Crawford never fails to make us swoon.

In honor of his birthday, join us in taking a look through his hottest moments.

A picture of the sun that I photoshopped myself into. 🇺🇸

A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

Something tells me I'm not cut out for this

A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

I call this look "tourist workout chic" #fw2017

A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

Took the little guy to the Pier couple weekends ago

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

Good to see @colinegglesfield at the #nauticafall16 show.

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

Thanks @nyccomedycellar for the laughs

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

A night out with @absolutvodka_us in BK. Celebrating the launch of AbsolutHoppr.com. #AbsolutHoppr #ad

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

He may be too big to do this soon... #hawkinscrawfordromo

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

On set #bloodandoil Sunday Sept 27th 9pm. Don't miss

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

@chriscrawford21 takes good photos

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

Like Family. Just different accents. ABC Network

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

ABC upfronts. Last one for now @rebeccarittenhouse @edwestwick

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

Little nephew Hawk

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) on

