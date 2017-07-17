17 Times Birthday Boy Chace Crawford Was Too Hot to Handle on Instagram

Happy birthday, Chace Crawford! The Gossip Girl star and heartthrob turns 32 years old today, and we’re taking his special day as an opportunity to catch up on what he’s been up to since he hung up his hat as Nate Archibald in 2012. Spoiler alert: He’s still just as hot.
While we’ll always remember him as a preppy Upper East Sider, his career has taken a darker turn since the show wrapped. Crawford starred in the horror movie Cry of Fear and got dirty as Billy LeFever on the TV series Blood & Oil. He broke into an insane asylum in Eloise, donned a baseball jersey for Undrafted, and next he'll star in Lake Bell’s upcoming comedy, I Do... Until I Don't, out Sept. 1.
His career has definitely taken a different turn, but his strappingly good looks have remained. Whether he’s hanging out with friends, taking his young nephew on a fun day out, or dressing up in a tux, Crawford never fails to make us swoon.
In honor of his birthday, join us in taking a look through his hottest moments.