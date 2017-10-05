Cersei Lannister Is Wearing a Platinum Blonde Wig on the Game of Thrones Set

Winter has come for Game of Thrones fans (and by winter I mean the long and dark wait until Season 8 hits our TV screens), but luckily the cast is back on set and sharing some Instagram photos to hold us over in the meantime.

Last month, Emilia Clarke (aka Daenerys Targaryen) dyed her hair platinum blonde IRL ahead of the final season, and now Lena Headey (the actress who plays Cersei Lannister) just shared a behind-the-scenes 'gram that will make you so confused about Game of Thrones Season 8.

In her hilarious photo, Headey models a platinum blonde wig that looks a lot like the one Rhaegar Targaryen wore in Season 7. “Season 8 … Hair and teeth … HAIR AND TEETH,” she captions the adorable photo with Kev Alexander, GoT's hairstylist, and Candice Banks, the show's makeup artist.

Season 8 ... Hair and Teeth ... HAIR AND TEETH !!! I @kevalexanderhair @candicebanks74 😘😘😘 A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Banks also posted a similar photo, writing, “Wig fitting Season 8 possibly not.”

Wig fitting season 8 possibly not.......@iamlenaheadey @kevalexanderhair A post shared by candice banks (@candicebanks74) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Judging by their comments (and how hilarious Headey looks in that wig), we’re betting that these three were probably just having some fun in the wig department before trying on Cersei’s real wig for Season 8.

But you never know—there could be yet another secret Targaryen among their ranks.