Your Favorite Chic Fashion House Will Finally Be Available Online Soon

Céline-loving fashionistas just got an early Christmas present, and one more reason to look forward to 2018.

The French fashion house announced that it is finally launching its own e-commerce site with a new version of celine.com, marking the first time the label will offer all of its product categories for purchase online, according to WWD.

The site launches Tuesday in France, and will continue to roll out to the rest of Europe and the U.S. in 2018, followed by Japan in 2019. It will reportedly feature the same minimal design the LVMH-owned label is known for under creative director Phoebe Philo, and will serve as a one-stop online shop for Céline ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, jewelry and shoes.

“E-commerce is launching as planned with ambitious business objectives, but also as a key tool to increase visibility, recruit new clients and provide a full service to our clients who are looking for a global experience, mixing digital and physical touchpoints,” a Céline spokesperson told WWD.

Along with online access to Céline products, consumers will also be privy to services like buy online and pick up in store, return in store, pick-up from home, request an in-store appointment, and more.

The brand’s new e-commerce site is just the latest step it has taken to amp up its presence in the digital world this year. In February, it launched it’s Instagram account, which already has over 639,000 followers. Last month, it also launched a WeChat account to better service clients.