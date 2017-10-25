Celine Dion's 7-Year-Old Twins Look So Grown Up in This Rare New Photo

Time sure does fly! Just ask Celine Dion. The singer's two twin boys Eddy and Nelson Angelil turned seven this week, and Dion can't believe how fast they're growing up.

"Can’t believe you are already seven years old," she wrote on Instagram. "Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys!"

Celine Dion/Instagram

In the photo, Dion and her sons all channel the late Michael Jackson's signature style with black and white sequin looks, and we can't think of a better birthday getup to be honest. Though Jackson passed away a year before the twins were born, between the shiny dance shoes and Dion's white hat, the family sure pulls off MJ's look well.

Eddy and Nelson's big bro René-Charles Angelil, 16, also joined in the fun by posting more action shots of the happy family.

Can you believe they aren't babies anymore like in the photo below?

Ethan Miller/Getty

Pictured with them and Mom is Dion's late husband René Angélil, who passed away in January 2016 following a battle with cancer.

It's good to see that the family is doing well after the loss. Happy seventh birthday to Eddy and Nelson.