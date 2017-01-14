You’ll Need Kleenex to Watch Céline Dion’s Tribute to Her Late Husband

It’s been one year since Céline Dion’s husband, René Angélil, passed away, and the singer paid tribute to the love of her life with a touching video montage.

Get out the tissues, because the heartbreaking clip is bound to make you cry. The couple’s love story is truly amazing—they met when Dion was just 12, and Angélil was her manager for the majority of her career before the two married in 1994. Six years ago, their twin sons Eddy and Nelson were born, and Dion's video tribute shows sweet clips of herself and Angélil changing the boys’ diapers side-by-side. Other tearjerkers include images from the couple’s wedding. Dion’s team shared the montage on Facebook this morning, writing, “Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer also shared a lovely Instagram image of herself and her late husband.

RELATED: Celine Dion Posts Rare Photo of Her Sons from the Holidays

Angélil passed away last year just a few days before his 74th birthday. The Canadian music producer and manager had been battling throat cancer for many years.