Celine Dion Posts Rare Photo of Her Three Sons from the Holidays

This is too cute for words.

Celine Dion took to Instagram today to share an adorable family photo featuring her alongside her three sons—15-year-old René-Charles and 6-year-old and twins Nelson and Eddy—and it seriously made our hearts melt. In the snap, the group wears festive pajamas as they smile and pose for a holiday photo in front of their Christmas tree. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer is curled up in a wooden chair with her two youngest children, while her oldest stands up behind them.

"Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!" the star captioned the touching image in both English and French, before adding that it was a throwback snap.

This has been a tough year for Dion and her kids. In January 2016, René Angélil, Dion’s husband and the father of their children, died after a long battle with cancer.

We're happy to see the whole family smiling.