Celine Dion Posts Rare Photo of Her Three Sons from the Holidays

Celine Dion Posts Rare Photo of Her Three Sons from the Holidays
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Shop This Post
January 12, 2017 @ 8:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

This is too cute for words.

Celine Dion took to Instagram today to share an adorable family photo featuring her alongside her three sons—15-year-old René-Charles and 6-year-old and twins Nelson and Eddy—and it seriously made our hearts melt. In the snap, the group wears festive pajamas as they smile and pose for a holiday photo in front of their Christmas tree. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer is curled up in a wooden chair with her two youngest children, while her oldest stands up behind them.

"Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!" the star captioned the touching image in both English and French, before adding that it was a throwback snap.

VIDEO: The Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

 

This has been a tough year for Dion and her kids. In January 2016, René Angélil, Dion’s husband and the father of their children, died after a long battle with cancer.

RELATED: Celine Dion’s Twins Celebrate Their Sixth Birthday at Disneyland

We're happy to see the whole family smiling.

The Latest in Video

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Daughters Make Their First-Ever Public Appearance
See More Videos

More Celebrity Moms

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity Moms

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top