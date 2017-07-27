Celine Dion Is Wearing So Much Python Print All at Once

Ahead of her concert in Birmingham, England, Celine Dion put on a show of a different nature on the streets of Paris on Wednesday.

Clad in a gray snakeskin coat, matching thigh-high boots, a black sweaterdress, and a handbag with a snakeskin strap and zipper section from her own line, Celine was the queen of coordinating couture à Paris.

The singer stacked her long golden locks into an impressive topknot and gave her bold lewk an air of mystery with a set of oversize black shades.

The Mega Agency

This, of course, is just a small chapter in Dion’s recent rise to street style prominence. The hits keep coming—from sequined jumpsuits to flouncy florals, we can’t get enough of Celine’s high-fashion world tour.

Dion’s heart will go on, and we hope her wave of extravagant fashion choices does too. Long live Queen Celine 2.0.