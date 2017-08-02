Celine Dion Is Radiant in Rose-Colored Everything

Celine Dion, the master of the sartorial comeback, put her style sense to the test once more in a delightfully monochromatic look. The Canadian powerhouse stepped out in Paris on Wednesday in a head-to-toe rose-hued ensemble.

Dion, 49, brought a splash of color to the city of love, taking to Haussmann’s grid in a deep pink satin button-up blouse, a pale pink midi-length skirt with golden brocade embroidery, and a pair of slouchy pink suede boots. A gleaming gold shoulder bag and a set of legitimate rose-colored glasses—sunglasses, that is—capped off the outfit.

The Mega Agency

The musical legend wore her hair pulled back into a low bun for the occasion and a slight grin across her face as her boots hit the pavement.

We must say, pink is definitely Celine’s color—though, come to think of it, the singer has been knocking her every fashion risk straight out of the park for the past several months.

In Celine we trust.