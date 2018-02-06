Celine Dion's Pre-Show Ritual Involves a Bronze Sculpture of Her Late Husband's Hand

Celine Dion's husband Rene Angelil passed away two years ago, but she still makes a point to involve him in her everyday life in a unique way.

The 49-year-old singer had a bronze replica of Angelil's hand made prior to his death at age 73, and she revealed this week that she shakes it backstage before every one of her performances.

“I shake my husband’s hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show,” Dion explained in the latest issue of Stellar Magazine. “Even after he’s gone, I still talk to him.”

Dion has been performing in a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on and off since 2002, and returning to the stage after Angelil's death was something that he wanted for her.

“My husband wanted me to go back onstage before he passed, that’s what he wanted the most. So I went back onstage while he was still alive; he wanted to make sure I could keep going. So I did prove to him yes, I could keep going. I told him I’ve got the kids and that he’s got to trust me, he’s got to relax," she said.

“He taught me so much. He did a great job; what he had been giving to me all his life and all my life will always be with me. He gave me his all. He mortgaged his house to pay for my first album. I guess before he left he wanted to make sure I was fine. I’m trying to prove to him every day I’m fine. Our kids are growing, we feel strong. We’re good.”

