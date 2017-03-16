Celine Dion and Nicki Minaj Have a Newfound Friendship After That Lip-Sync Video

Little did Nicki Minaj know that an impromptu lip-sync could be the start of a beautiful friendship!

Earlier this week, the "Anaconda" rapper had a little fun on Instagram by lip-syncing along to the Celine Dion classic "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." And while fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments, Nicki got the ultimate thumbs-up when the iconic singer herself publicly praised her on social media.

In her video, the "Bang Bang" hitmaker slays a lip-sync of the '96 classic while wearing a chainmail dress:

#CelineDion stopped by 🤷🏽‍♀️💃🏽 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Dion's reaction? She tweeted a laughing face and a thumbs up emoji along with the encouraging words, "Excellente interprétation !! / Good job @nickiminaj!!"

Minaj, understandably in full fan mode, responded, "I love you so much. Thank you!!!" with a queen's crown emoji before taking to Instagram to share a screenshot of the full conversation along with the most hilarious—albeit relatable—caption.

Reaching out to fellow musicians Ariana Grande—Minaj's "Side to Side" duet partner and co-singer of the live-action Beauty and the Beast's theme song (originally performed by Dion for the 1991 animated movie)—and Dawn Richard, the 34-year-old excitedly wrote, "@arianagrande @dawnrichard look who hit me y'all !!!!!! It's @celinedion wait til I tell my mother."

RELATED: Celine Dion's New Song from Beauty and the Beast Will Enchant You

Minaj isn't the only celebrity to fully admit to getting starstruck by the legendary musician: Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson recently revealed that she was extremely nervous to meet Dion—who performs a brand-new track for the Disney live-action remake—for the first time.

Now, if only the two queens would collaborate on a single!