Watch Ultimate Hockey Mom Celine Dion Dance Rinkside at Her Son's Game

BY: Brandi Fowler
August 15, 2017 @ 6:45 PM

Don't expect Celine Dion to sit in her seat and calmly clap at any of her son's hockey games.

The mom of two put on a show as she stood up at one of her son's matches and let loose by waving her arms and dancing in the stands as she watched him play a hockey game on the ice feet away from her. In a clip Instagram user @maxii.milien shared Tuesday, Dion can be seen with her hair in a bun, rocking a hockey jacket and eyeglasses, as she busted a move to show her support.

Fans went crazy over Dion showing off her dance skills. "I literally just gasped so loudly on the bus and now everyone is staring at me #worthit," one Twitter user wrote while another fan replied, "This woman is a treasure and we need to protect her at all costs."

According to the Montreal Gazette, Dion's 16-year-old son, René Charles Angélil, was playing on the U16 Jr. Golden Knights team that day.

The superstar songstress's dance party came just a few days after she wrapped up a trip to Paris with her 6-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson. In a photo she shared on Instagram, Dion was all smiles as she struck a pose on the steps of a private jet in a striped blazer, matching pants, and gold stilettos, as her sons flashed their pearly whites at her side in identical blazers, graphic tees, khaki pants, and black sneakers.

"Au revoir, Paris! Thank you for the warm welcome this summer," she captioned the snap. "It felt like home."

Lavish trips around the world and epic hockey mom duties?! Further proof that Dion is total mom goals.

