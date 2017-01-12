Celine Dion Is Kicking Off the New Year Even Blonder

New year, new hair color.

Celine Dion just took her blonde locks up a notch, kicking off 2017 with a new lighter blonde 'do in a selfie she snapped with her makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury (below).

In the photo that Tilbury shared on her Instagram page, she and Dion embrace as the pop icon looks at the camera while wearing a leather top with embellished sleeves.

The songstress's locks have gone from honey blonde to nearly platinum in the photo, particularly at the front of her hair where the highlights are the most visible.

While the songstress rarely steps away from her honey blonde long hairstyle (aside from a long bob she briefly rocked last summer), the lighter hair hue weaved throughout her mane gives Dion a fresh look. It also complements her glam bronzy make-up, which Tilbury breaks down for fans in the caption.

Sometimes, change is really good.