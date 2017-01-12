Celine Dion Is Kicking Off the New Year Even Blonder

Celine Dion Is Kicking Off the New Year Even Blonder
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Shop This Post
January 11, 2017 @ 7:00 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

New year, new hair color.

Celine Dion just took her blonde locks up a notch, kicking off 2017 with a new lighter blonde 'do in a selfie she snapped with her makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury (below).

In the photo that Tilbury shared on her Instagram page, she and Dion embrace as the pop icon looks at the camera while wearing a leather top with embellished sleeves.

The songstress's locks have gone from honey blonde to nearly platinum in the photo, particularly at the front of her hair where the highlights are the most visible.

RELATED: Celine Dion's Colorful Street Style Moments

While the songstress rarely steps away from her honey blonde long hairstyle (aside from a long bob she briefly rocked last summer), the lighter hair hue weaved throughout her mane gives Dion a fresh look. It also complements her glam bronzy make-up, which Tilbury breaks down for fans in the caption.

Sometimes, change is really good.

The Latest in Video

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Couple Moments
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top