Fashion's Next “It” Bag May Be Coming from Celine—Dion, That Is

We’ve been enjoying Celine Dion’s voice for decades, but her personal style hasn't been celebrated at quite the same level. Well, consider that chapter over.

Women's Wear Daily has reported that Dion is collaborating with Montreal’s Bugatti group to put out her own fall line of accessories. The collection, which boasts more than 200 items, includes handbags, luggage sets, and other leather goods at an array of different price points.

“Their vision towards my brand is impressive, and their passion for fashion is as intense as mine,” Dion said of the Bugatti collaboration. “So guess what — we’re going to have a really good time together. And, hopefully, all will enjoy the new collection.” Count us in, Celine!

RELATED: Celine Dion Is Joining Team Gwen on The Voice

VIDEO: Closet Confidental: How to Make Florals Pop



The French-Canadian powerhouse’s premier collection is set to debut at Las Vegas trade fair Project Womens on Feb. 21. Keep your eyes peeled—her heart may go on, but we have a feeling Dion’s collection might just sell out.