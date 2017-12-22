Céline Is Changing Hands for the First Time in a Decade

Isabel Jones
Dec 22, 2017 @ 11:45 am

After 10 years at the helm of Céline as the house’s creative director, news broke on Friday that Phoebe Philo would be leaving the brand.

“Working with Céline has been an exceptional experience for me these last 10 years,” Philo stated in an official release. “I am grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and committed team and I would like to thank everyone along the way who has been a part of the collaborations and conversations … it’s been amazing.”

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Philo has no plans to work with another label, and her Céline successor has yet to be named.

“What Phoebe has accomplished over the past 10 years represents a key chapter in the history of Céline,” LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said of Philo’s legacy. “We are very grateful to Phoebe for having contributed to the great momentum of this maison. A new era of development for Céline will now start and I am extremely confident in the future success of this iconic maison.”

Céline’s fall 2018 collection, set to debut in March, will be the last to carry Philo’s influence.

