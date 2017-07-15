Celebs Are Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's Baby Pics

We're not the only ones who are living for Beyoncé's baby reveal.

If there's one thing we have in common with celebrities, it's that we all worship Beyoncé. So when the pop diva blessed the world with a stunning picture of her newborn twins, everyone collectively lost their cool.

Like us, celebs fangirled hard when Beyoncé posted the first pic of twins Sir Carter and Rumi on Instagram. In fact, the post quickly skyrocketed into the category of "Most Liked Instagram Pictures," racking up more than 9 million likes in 24 hours. TBD whether the image overtakes the current record holder for most likes, which just happens to be Beyonce's pregnancy reveal image.

With such an iconic pic, it's no wonder today's A-list stars freaked out a little. Dozens of celebs liked the post, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana Grande, Blake Lively, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Hough, and many, many more.

The love didn't stop there, though. Nicki Minaj shared the picture on her own Instagram page, captioning it with several awe-struck emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWg8tznhaVm/ 👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Zendaya tweeted out the pic alongside its sister image, writing, "Breathtaking."

And, of course, proud grandmother Tina Knowles shared the image, as well.

And that's not to mention the thousands of fans who instantly fell in love with Sir Carter and Rumi!