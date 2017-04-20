See Birthday Girl Miranda Kerr's Cutest Mommy Moments

Happy Birthday, Miranda Kerr! The Australian supermodel is 34 today. She first emerged on the modeling scene in 2007 when she signed on as Victoria’s Secret’s first-ever Australian angel. Since then, her modeling career has taken off and she's walked top-designer runways and modeled on countless magazine covers. Last year, Kerr became the face of Riccardo Tisci's 2016 spring/summer campaign for Givenchy, alongside Joan Smalls, Natalia Vodianova and fellow Australian, Gemma Ward.
Plus, Kerr has added mom to her long list of responsibilities. The model and her now ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, have a son together, Flynn Christopher Bloom, 6. When the birthday girl isn't busy walking runways or planning her upcoming wedding to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, she regularly takes to Instagram with photos of her little man, making her the cutest supermodel mom around. See Kerr's cutest mommy moments below.
VIDEO: See Buick's Super Bowl Ad Starring Miranda Kerr
1. Sunlit Stroll
The model was on major mom duty (and looked totally gorgeous) while out on an afternoon walk with her son.
2. Sea Smooches
A hat-clad Kerr bent down to give her boy a smooch in the ocean.
3. Hand-in-Hand
Kerr held tight to her little man who walked alongside mom in a casual-cool outfit.
4. Flower Crowns and Kisses
Bloom leaned up to plant a loving kiss on his flower-crown-clad mom, who happily accepted.
5. Hugs for Mom
A smiling Kerr wrapped her son in a hug as they enjoyed a tropical vacay.
6. Park Hangs
Kerr and her son enjoyed a day outdoors and relaxed in the grass for an sun-filled snuggle.
7. All Dressed Up
There's no doubt these two won best dressed during this Halloween gathering.
8. Helping Mom
Kerr cut the turkey at a Thanksgiving celebration—but not without her little guy's help.
9. Snow Angels
These two wasted no time getting down to business in the snow.
10. Awww-Inspiring
The model scooped up her little man in an embrace in this sweet snapshot.
11. Zoo Outing
Kerr's outfit was on point as she held her son's hand for a day at the zoo.
12. Mom and Her Mini-Me
The pair wore matching outfits for yet another Halloween-themed event. So cute.