See Birthday Girl Miranda Kerr's Cutest Mommy Moments

Happy Birthday, Miranda Kerr! The Australian supermodel is 34 today. She first emerged on the modeling scene in 2007 when she signed on as Victoria’s Secret’s first-ever Australian angel. Since then, her modeling career has taken off and she's walked top-designer runways and modeled on countless magazine covers. Last year, Kerr became the face of Riccardo Tisci's 2016 spring/summer campaign for Givenchy, alongside Joan Smalls, Natalia Vodianova and fellow Australian, Gemma Ward.

Plus, Kerr has added mom to her long list of responsibilities. The model and her now ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, have a son together, Flynn Christopher Bloom, 6. When the birthday girl isn't busy walking runways or planning her upcoming wedding to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, she regularly takes to Instagram with photos of her little man, making her the cutest supermodel mom around. See Kerr's cutest mommy moments below.

