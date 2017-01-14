Check Out This Little-Seen Image of Kate Middleton Modeling in an Ad at Age 7

Mark Cuthbert/Getty
January 14, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

In retrospect, it was an early sign of things to come. A little-seen photo of Kate Middleton modeling for her family's party supply business in 1989 has emerged, in which the future Duchess of Cambridge poses with her mom, Carole, and siblings Pippa and James. (Can we also talk about how closely Kate resembles her mom?)

Outfitted with a party blower and paper hat situation, the adorable Kate showed early signs of her early ability to shine in the spotlight.

Mama Middleton started her now multimillion-dollar business out of a backyard shed 30 years ago, so it's in commemoration of the business' humble beginnings that the company posted the photo on their website today.

"I produced a little flyer which I circulated in local playgroups and very soon I was using our garden shed as a packing room and office," Carole remembers. "Over the years all my children have played a huge part in it from modeling for the catalogue to developing new categories for the brand."

A family affair, indeed.

