Celebrities Congratulate Australia for Voting "Yes" to Same-Sex Marriage

It's a historic day in Australia! Today, the country voted to legalize same-sex marriage, and it passed with an overwhelming majority.

As of right now, 61% of the population voted in favor of marriage equality, while just 38% voted against it. Not only did the national postal survey pass with flying colors, but every state and territory returned with a majority "yes." Obviously, this a huge for equal rights Down Under, and celebrities took to Twitter to share their excitement and congratulate the people of Australia.

"Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol," Miley Cyrus, who dates native Australian Liam Hemsworth, wrote on Twitter.

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres also shared her congratulations. "It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality," she posted. They're not the only ones who took to Twitter to mark the occasion. Scroll down to see more celebratory Tweets.

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

So honored to be in your beautiful country #Australia as you take this historic step. Congratulations!!!! pic.twitter.com/KpkT2q2RQh — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 14, 2017

I am crying...61.6% of Australians voted #YES for #MarriageEquaility 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 So proud of everyone who used their voice & their vote to make a change! Congratulations to the LGBTQ community xxx 🌈✊🏼 #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/5YysKgf5pl — RICKI-LEE 🌈 (@TheRickiLee) November 14, 2017

Finally equality in Australia. Shameful that the government forced its citizens to beg, plead and compete for what is a basic human right. 60% of the country voted YES. Thank you and congratulations. — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) November 14, 2017

#Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

Yes Australia! 🏳️‍🌈 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 14, 2017

Yes in Australia 🏳️‍🌈 — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) November 14, 2017

YES AUSTRALIA! WELL DONE #SSM! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 14, 2017

YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA - YES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017