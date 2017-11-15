Celebrities Congratulate Australia for Voting "Yes" to Same-Sex Marriage

It's a historic day in Australia! Today, the country voted to legalize same-sex marriage, and it passed with an overwhelming majority.
As of right now, 61% of the population voted in favor of marriage equality, while just 38% voted against it. Not only did the national postal survey pass with flying colors, but every state and territory returned with a majority "yes." Obviously, this a huge for equal rights Down Under, and celebrities took to Twitter to share their excitement and congratulate the people of Australia.
"Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol," Miley Cyrus, who dates native Australian Liam Hemsworth, wrote on Twitter.
RELATED: This Woman Just Became The First Trans State Legislator In Virginia
Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres also shared her congratulations. "It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality," she posted. They're not the only ones who took to Twitter to mark the occasion. Scroll down to see more celebratory Tweets.