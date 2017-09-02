All the Celebs Are Excited to Meet Serena Williams' Daughter

X
Shop This Post
BY: Camryn Rabideau
September 2, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a baby girl, yesterday, and we couldn't be more thrilled for the couple. We're not the only ones freaking out, either—a ton of Williams' famous friends had sweet messages for the new mom and baby.

The 35-year-old tennis player unintentionally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat back in April, and we've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of "Baby O" ever since. It's all too fitting that Williams' first child arrived in the middle of the U.S. Open on Friday!

There was no shortage of well-wishers once the good news reached the Internet. Among the first to send sweet thoughts to Williams was Beyoncé, who posted a pic that read "Congratulations, Serena!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYgv8YonShB/

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Singer Kelly Rowland posted a beautiful maternity pic of Williams, writing, "Congratulations to my incredible friend on the birth of her little one!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYhVNTlAYYV/

 

Singer Ciara, another longtime friend of the tennis star, took to Twitter to say she's "so happy" for the new parents.

https://twitter.com/ciara/status/903747092090413056

 

TV host Wendy Williams came through with a great pun on Twitter, writing that "You Reddit here first." We see you, Wendy.

https://twitter.com/WendyWilliams/status/903711086322601984

 

Other well-wishers included tennis great Billie Jean King and Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/903745816162172928

 

https://twitter.com/pmouratoglou/status/903730234104700928

 

RELATED: Serena Williams Is "Exercising for as Long as Possible" During Pregnancy

There's no shortage of love for this lucky little baby!

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top