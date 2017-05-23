Read Celebrity Reactions to the Explosions at Ariana Grande's Concert

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
May 22, 2017 @ 8:45 PM
by: Jenny Berg

Police have reported that explosions injured several fans—some fatally—at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. The show was part of Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour, which was set to include another performance in London on Thursday.

VIDEO: See Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" Tour Look

Though details are still pouring in, Grande's publicist Joseph Carozza confirmed that the singer wasn't hurt. "Ariana is O.K.,” he said in a statement. “We are further investigating what happened.” In the meantime, celebrities quickly took to social media to express sympathy for all affected.

RELATED: Fatalities Confirmed After Reported Explosion at U.K. Arena Where Ariana Grande Performed

Taylor Swift sent all her love.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/866824457050099712

Ariana's close friend Nicki Minaj said: "my heart hurts for my sister, Ariana."

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/866819201888944133

Missy Elliott sent heartfelt condolences.

https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/866827103450386433

Bruno Mars echoed what so many are feeling.

https://twitter.com/BrunoMars/status/866810216259751937

Lea Michele was thinking of the victims' families.

https://twitter.com/LeaMichele/status/866828024863313926

"My prayers go out to to ppl of Manchester," read Cher's Tweet in part.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/866794101835841536

BIA, Grande's opening act, let fans know they were fine.

https://twitter.com/PericoPrincess/status/866780561653760001

Katy Perry sent out her prayers for everyone at the show.

https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/866788728651513857

Demi Lovato was in tears thinking about the innocent concert-goers who lost their lives.

https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/866792822078406656

Pink also sent out prayers to the people of Manchester, and to Grande's entire crew.

https://twitter.com/Pink/status/866810680627691520

Lena Dunham was similarly heartbroken at the show of hatred.

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/866809443543076865

Singer Tori Amos showed solidarity.

https://twitter.com/toriamos/status/866819552960806912

Kylie Minogue was "absolutely heartbroken" by the devastating news.

https://twitter.com/kylieminogue/status/866818571245977604

Harry Styles was heartbroken as well.

https://twitter.com/Harry_Styles/status/866815699343114241

Lorde shared that a scenario like this is every musician's "worst nightmare."

https://twitter.com/lorde/status/866822912673628162

Kendall Jenner sent love.

https://twitter.com/KendallJenner/status/866823090185089026?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Khloe Kardashian sent blessings to the fans and "sweet Ariana."

https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/866823605228908545

Haim was understandably "speechless."

https://twitter.com/HAIMtheband/status/866817010235199488

John Mayer was also quick to voice his support.

https://twitter.com/JohnMayer/status/866817416000454656

Chelsea Handler sent love to all.

https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/866822182869106688

Millie Bobby Brown described the night as "so so tragic."

https://twitter.com/milliebbrown/status/866831825100001280

This is all so upsetting.

