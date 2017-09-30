Celebrity Reactions to Donald Trump’s Puerto Rico Tweet

Saturday morning, President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to make sure everybody knows exactly where he stands. (In this case, he was standing in his golf course in New Jersey, but you get what we mean.)
In the statement, he decried what he called “poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help” re: hurricane relief. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump, continued. “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”
Trump’s comments ignited the Twitterverse, with celebs like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, and John Legend clapping back.
“It’s clear where the ‘poor leadership’ lies @realDonaldTrump,” Gaga clapped back. “Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility.”
“Trump continues to dominate the s——- president ever competition,” Legend added.
Hamilton creator Miranda, who came to New York from Puerto Rico as a teen, was the most outspoken critic of all, Tweeting, “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path,” Miranda, 37, wrote, standing up for Cruz. “She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.”
“Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?” he continued. “Anyway, it’s a lie. You’re a congenital liar.”
Hurricane Maria, the biggest storm to hit PR since 1932, wreaked havoc on the island, destroying the homes of millions, leaving at least 16 people dead, and scores without food or water.
Trump responded to the responders with accusations of “fake news,” and reported that he and Melania will be going to Puerto Rico in short order.
Our thoughts continue to be with those in Puerto Rico.