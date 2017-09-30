Celebrity Reactions to Donald Trump’s Puerto Rico Tweet

Saturday morning, President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to make sure everybody knows exactly where he stands. (In this case, he was standing in his golf course in New Jersey, but you get what we mean.)

In the statement, he decried what he called “poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help” re: hurricane relief. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump, continued. “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/914089003745468417 ...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/914089888596754434 ...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump’s comments ignited the Twitterverse, with celebs like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, and John Legend clapping back.

“It’s clear where the ‘poor leadership’ lies @realDonaldTrump,” Gaga clapped back. “Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility.”

https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/914150038346932224 I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

“Trump continues to dominate the s——- president ever competition,” Legend added.

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/914107882756505602 Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition https://t.co/mUOiLfpfLT — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 30, 2017

Hamilton creator Miranda, who came to New York from Puerto Rico as a teen, was the most outspoken critic of all, Tweeting, “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path,” Miranda, 37, wrote, standing up for Cruz. “She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.”

“Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?” he continued. “Anyway, it’s a lie. You’re a congenital liar.”

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/914102927744217088 You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/914103608119037952 She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/914104481004052480 Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Hurricane Maria, the biggest storm to hit PR since 1932, wreaked havoc on the island, destroying the homes of millions, leaving at least 16 people dead, and scores without food or water.

Trump responded to the responders with accusations of “fake news,” and reported that he and Melania will be going to Puerto Rico in short order.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/914096428879933440 I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

