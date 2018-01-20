Women's March 2018: Best Celebrity Reactions 

One year ago, on Jan. 21, 2017, millions of women all around the world took to the streets for the historic Women's March, where they were advocating for human and women's rights. Dozens of celebrities turned out among the crowds in cities like Washington D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles, marching alongside their fans for an important cause.

Well, they're back at it again in 2018. Today, Women's Marches are being held in several major cities, and it should come as no surprise that many of Hollywood's A-listers are among the supporters at these huge events.

Amber Tamblyn joined the N.Y.C. Women's March, posting footage from the packed street on her Twitter and Instagram.

Tamblyn is one of hundreds of Hollywood women who recently launched the Time's Up movement to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, and her Instagram from the N.Y.C. March shows a group of people wearing shirts from the movement.

#TIMESUP marching in NYC today! A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:37am PST

Actress Alyssa Milano also voiced her support on social media, writing on Twitter that "when women support each other... great things happen."

Singer Halsey announced on Twitter that she'll be speaking at the N.Y.C. March today, writing that she's "very honored" and "can't wait."

Very honored to tell you guys I will be speaking at the #WomensMarchNYC tomorrow! Gonna be a beautiful day. Can’t wait to see ur faces. — h (@halsey) January 19, 2018

Eva Longoria is one of the many stars scheduled to speak at the L.A. Women's March, and she shared a poster for the event, writing, "Let's do this!"

Rumored attendees of the L.A. event include Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Sarah Hyland, Mila Kunis, and more! We can't wait to hear what these powerful women have to say. See more reactions below and stay tuned for updates!

Boss of her own body #timesup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:19am PST

Today we march #timesup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:33am PST

Women’s march Los Angeles January 20th 2018 A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:13pm PST