The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 American Music Awards

Isabel Jones
Nov 19, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

The American Music Awards are finally here, and you're not the only one excited for the night of glamour and musical delights.

Black-ish star and Instagram goddess Tracee Ellis Ross is the evening's host and her musical legend mama, Diana Ross, will receive the ceremony’s annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

And believe us, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With performances from Queen Selena Gomez—her first TV appearance and live show since she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer—Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Pink and Kelly Clarkson (together!), and Nick Jonas, the 2017 show is one for the history books.

But, of course, the show itself is only part of the fun—it’s the behind the scenes moments that we live for. From silly audience selfies to getting-ready shots, we’re glued to our Instagram feeds every step of the way.

Scroll down below to see the best Instagram moments from the American Music Awards.

Who’s ready for the @amas ?

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on

MAMA & ME ~ @dianaross @amas #AMAs

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Final touches on my #AMAs look! ✨

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

All copper e’rythang. #AMAs #Makeup #ladygaga #Hair

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Happy happy

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

@thegr8khalid #AMAs

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Pink!!! The greatest. #AMAs

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on

 

