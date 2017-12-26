17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season

Every year, like clockwork, the holidays arrive and we're sent into a rushed panic of finding the perfect gift for everyone special in our lives. There are certainly a bevy of options, from the edible to the charitable—but how do you possibly choose? We asked 17 celebrities what they planned to give to their nearest and dearest. The ultimate seal of approval!
-
1. ELIZABETH OLSEN
“I like a gift that gives back. Charity: Water has great candles.”
Available at Charity: Water | $30
-
2. MIRANDA KERR
“I love giving monogrammed gifts because they feel extra personal. This cosmetics case reminds me of rose quartz, one of my favorite crystals, believed to promote love of ourselves and others.”
Available at The Daily Edited | $80
-
-
-
-
6. LENA DUNHAM
“This year I’ll be giving the latest Girls Write Now anthology. The organization, so close to my heart, connects young women with professional writing mentors who encourage self-expression and help them craft beautiful work that you genuinely want to read. Proceeds from the books go to to continuing the essential work of Girls Write Now. A gift to everyone!”
Available at Amazon | $19
-
-
8. KRISTEN BELL
“These gorgeous leashes come in different colors, plus the proceeds go toward rescue efforts across the country.”
Available at Found My Animal | $54
-
9. NATE BERKUS
“You can never go wrong with a really good Ralph Lauren belt.”
Available at Ralph Lauren | $295
-
10. SHAY MITCHELL
“I’ll be be giving friends a membership for Off The Menu Club. They can redeem a free secret menu item each day at some of the coolest restaurants in L.A. Plus, a portion of each membership feeds a child in need every day.”
Available at Off The Menu Club | $20/month
-
11. AMANDA CHANTAL BACON
“Living Libations Best Skin Ever is the most intoxicating rose elixir. It’s part perfume, part balm.”
Available at Living Libations | $26
-
-
-
14. BROOKE SHIELDS
“I will be donating to Woman in Need, an organization that provides safe housing, supplies, much-needed care, and offers various programs for homeless women and children in an effort to help rebuild their lives. They have an incredible team, and our donations go directly towards helping those who desperately need it, especially during the cold holiday season.”
Available at Women in Need | From $25
-
15. UZO ADUBA
“I like the idea of giving the gift that keeps on giving, which is what Heifer International is able to do by helping children and families around the world receive farm animals. You’re not only providing food, milk, and wool as resources, but when the animal gives birth, they’re able to pass this gift onto another family in need, which helps the community as a whole.”
Available at Heifer International | From $50
-
-
17. PADMA LAKSHMI
“I like to serve Cornish game hens during the holidays as an easy and elegant way to dress up a meal. You can add a beautiful pop of color to your table with a ceramic dish, like this one from Staub.”
Available at Sur La Table | $25