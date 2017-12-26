17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season

17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season

Getty Images, Courtesy
December 26, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
by: Claire Stern

Every year, like clockwork, the holidays arrive and we're sent into a rushed panic of finding the perfect gift for everyone special in our lives. There are certainly a bevy of options, from the edible to the charitable—but how do you possibly choose? We asked 17 celebrities what they planned to give to their nearest and dearest. The ultimate seal of approval!

RELATED: 10 Celebrities Who Are Amazing Gift Givers 

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top