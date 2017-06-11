Inside Jessica Chastain's Wedding: See the A-list Guests 

ICYMI: Jessica Chastain married her fiancé Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in his home country of Italy this weekend after a 5 year relationship. The wedding took place an hour outside of Venice in the town of Treviso at the gorgeous Passi de Preposulo family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi. And while the pre-wedding party was already a star studded event, the actual wedding included many familiar faces from America and Italy.

Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt

Edgarramirez25 / Instagram

Edgar Ramirez and friends

The big day included friend and actress Anne Hathaway plus her husband Adam Shulman, friend and future Mary Poppins Emily Blunt, Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez, celebrity stylist Valentina Micchetti, Italian socialites Bianca Brandolini d'Adda and Valentina Scambia as well as Roberta Armani, Giorgio Armani's niece. Needless to say, everyone was dressed to the nines for the ceremony as Passi de Preposulo used to be the PR Director for Armani (he's currently with Moncler) and counts Roberta Armani as his mentor.

Valentina Micchetti

Bianca Brandolini d'Adda

Roberta Armani

Although Chastain and her new husband have kept their relationship notoriously private, after less than a year of dating she did tell Extra's Mario Lopez that she was "very very happy," and that is is "a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well."

Looks like everything went swimmingly to us!