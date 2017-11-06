Angelina Jolie Was a Silver Siren at the Hollywood Film Awards

All eyes were on Angelina Jolie at the Hollywood Film Awards.

On Sunday night, the Academy Award winner ended her weekend at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the momentous event, channeling an Old Hollywood movie star in a robe-inspired Jenny Packham gown and minimal jewelry. Red lips and matching crimson nails gave her all-silver look a pop of color, while her voluminous hair only added to the elegant ensemble.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Wore a Cozy Oversize Cape to the Movies

But Jolie wasn't the only shining star, as it was an important night for some of our favorite celebrities on the big and small screens. Jake Gyllenhaal picked up the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in Stronger and Shailene Woodley honored Kate Winslet for her work in Wonder Wheel.

And the evening's style didn't disappoint either. Dakota Johnson was suited up in cherry Calvin Klein separates and Winslet slipped on an Elie Saab jumpsuit with a lace bodice. Meanwhile, Carey Mulligan continued the carpet's love for Raf Simons in a red Calvin Klein midi dress.

Scroll through to see some of our favorite ensembles from the glamorous night.