All the Celebrity Babies That Could Be Saying “Gorgeous” on Taylor Swift’s Song

Taylor Swift could sing about something as dull as writing “Thank You” notes and all of us, Swifties or not, would make sure to tune in.
That happened Thursday at midnight when she dropped a sweet, '80s-like synthy track called “Gorgeous” that was not quite as dramatic and packed full of hidden messages as “Look What You Made Me Do,” but it's still a song we can’t stop talking about.
This time, however, it’s not who or what the song’s about that’s got us scratching our heads. Yes, it’s about her latest love interest British actor, Joe Alwyn. Yawn. But more interestingly, there’s a freakin’ baby saying “gorgeous” in the oddest voice ever on the song.
So who could it be?
Personally, I think it sounds just like 4-year-old cutie North West, the first-born child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who we already know aren’t exactly Swift’s favorite people. That’s highly unlikely, especially since she’s not an actual baby, but wouldn’t that make for one epic statement? “Just kidding, guys! We set our differences aside and now I love North.” It would make my dreams come true.
Thanks to loyal Swift fans, many suspect it’s actually Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s 2-year-old daughter James, which would make sense 'cause the couple have literally hung out with Swift before.
One fan threw this theory out there, and others chimed in to say she confirmed the baby in question at one of her recent secret listening parties in Rhode Island.
But if it’s not little James, who else could the baby possibly be?
We have some guesses, below.
Baby Taylor
Honestly, it would make the most sense if she just hit up her home video archives and used the sound of herself as a child on her own track.
The Gerber Baby
Or rather, a Gerber baby. Why not?
Luna Legend
Isn’t someone with a name like Luna Legend destined to stardom and a career in pop? Perhaps Swift said, “Hey, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, would your daughter want to sing on my track?” And perhaps they were like “yep.”
Gunner Stone Pratt
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s firstborn already has an Instagram account and is essentially headline royalty so what better way to introduce him to the world? (Though he probably isn't speaking much yet considering he was born Oct. 1.)
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Taylor Swift is one of pop’s most empowered musicians, so wouldn’t she want to tap someone just as badass? Little Alexis is the daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and with genes like those, you know she’s destined to be a star. Plus, Serena has previously graced Swift's stage.
Ella and Alexander Clooney
You know, spawn of George and Amal. Double the fun. And if one doesn’t hit the right note, the other can help.