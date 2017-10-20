All the Celebrity Babies That Could Be Saying “Gorgeous” on Taylor Swift’s Song

Taylor Swift could sing about something as dull as writing “Thank You” notes and all of us, Swifties or not, would make sure to tune in.

That happened Thursday at midnight when she dropped a sweet, '80s-like synthy track called “Gorgeous” that was not quite as dramatic and packed full of hidden messages as “Look What You Made Me Do,” but it's still a song we can’t stop talking about.

This time, however, it’s not who or what the song’s about that’s got us scratching our heads. Yes, it’s about her latest love interest British actor, Joe Alwyn. Yawn. But more interestingly, there’s a freakin’ baby saying “gorgeous” in the oddest voice ever on the song.

So who could it be?

Personally, I think it sounds just like 4-year-old cutie North West, the first-born child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who we already know aren’t exactly Swift’s favorite people. That’s highly unlikely, especially since she’s not an actual baby, but wouldn’t that make for one epic statement? “Just kidding, guys! We set our differences aside and now I love North.” It would make my dreams come true.

Thanks to loyal Swift fans, many suspect it’s actually Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s 2-year-old daughter James, which would make sense 'cause the couple have literally hung out with Swift before.

It is rumoured that the child’s voice at the start of Taylor’s Swift’s new song, #Gorgeous is Blake and Ryan’s daughter James! pic.twitter.com/dFlvRtNqTc — Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) October 20, 2017

VIDEO: Taylor Swift's New Single Is a Love Ballad to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

One fan threw this theory out there, and others chimed in to say she confirmed the baby in question at one of her recent secret listening parties in Rhode Island.

A fan asked on @Tumblr who the #Gorgeous baby voice belonged to, and Taylor responded that only those at #reputationSecretSessions know. 😏 pic.twitter.com/fnRnPZvdea — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) October 20, 2017

But if it’s not little James, who else could the baby possibly be?

RELATED: The Definitive List of Every Man Taylor Swift Has Ever Sang About

We have some guesses, below.

Baby Taylor

Honestly, it would make the most sense if she just hit up her home video archives and used the sound of herself as a child on her own track.

The Gerber Baby

Or rather, a Gerber baby. Why not?

Even babies need a little #RandR 💆Here’s to all the babies relaxin’ today #GerberBabies A post shared by @gerber on May 26, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

Luna Legend

Isn’t someone with a name like Luna Legend destined to stardom and a career in pop? Perhaps Swift said, “Hey, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, would your daughter want to sing on my track?” And perhaps they were like “yep.”

Shooting for #cravings2 cookbook today!!! Luna eating @pepperthai2's garlic soy ribs. 📸 @aubriepick ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Gunner Stone Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s firstborn already has an Instagram account and is essentially headline royalty so what better way to introduce him to the world? (Though he probably isn't speaking much yet considering he was born Oct. 1.)

my first cover A post shared by gunner stone (@gunnerpratt) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Taylor Swift is one of pop’s most empowered musicians, so wouldn’t she want to tap someone just as badass? Little Alexis is the daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and with genes like those, you know she’s destined to be a star. Plus, Serena has previously graced Swift's stage.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Ella and Alexander Clooney

You know, spawn of George and Amal. Double the fun. And if one doesn’t hit the right note, the other can help.