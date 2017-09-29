Why Celebrities Are Sharing These Hilarious Awkward Throwbacks

X
by: Alexandra Whittaker
September 29, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

If you've logged into Twitter within the last 24 hours, you might be greeted by a surprising sight—heaps and heaps of pictures of awkward celebrity throwback photos. It's only natural, then, to wonder why in the world your feed has been taken over by funny looking TBTs, but as we've found out, it's for the best of reasons.

The photos come from an initiative called "Puber Me," which Stephen Colbert and his guest Nick Kroll created on The Late Show Wednesday night. The duo agreed to donate money to Puerto Rico's recovery efforts each time a celeb posted one of their less-than-flattering childhood photos, and since then, the #PuberMe challenge has taken off.

Everyone from Conan O'Brien to Lin-Manuel Miranda has jumped in, and the results are gut-wrenchingly fun. 

Don't believe us? Feast your eyes on the pre-pubescent tom foolery yourself by scrolling through some of our favorite celebrity contributions, but first, don't forget to take a cue from Colbert by donating to Puerto Rico's recovery efforts yourself. 

https://twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/913254257582800896

https://twitter.com/nickkroll/status/913257738053890048

https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel/status/913277730015240192

https://twitter.com/KellyRipa/status/913746085922902018

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/913541506841153536

https://twitter.com/HereIsGina/status/913417900685328387

https://twitter.com/SarahKSilverman/status/913442552992247813

https://twitter.com/ConanOBrien/status/913574214413647872

https://twitter.com/AmericaFerrera/status/913514569468989441

https://twitter.com/BenSPLATT/status/913503737209122817

https://twitter.com/margaretcho/status/913488297980235776

https://twitter.com/JKCorden/status/913543803021045760

https://twitter.com/MikeBloomberg/status/913419483997499392

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/913497483954794497

https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/913398120339378176

https://twitter.com/RoseMarie4Real/status/913642201565065218

https://twitter.com/AngelaKinsey/status/913428785948639232

 

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top