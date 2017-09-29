Why Celebrities Are Sharing These Hilarious Awkward Throwbacks

If you've logged into Twitter within the last 24 hours, you might be greeted by a surprising sight—heaps and heaps of pictures of awkward celebrity throwback photos. It's only natural, then, to wonder why in the world your feed has been taken over by funny looking TBTs, but as we've found out, it's for the best of reasons.

The photos come from an initiative called "Puber Me," which Stephen Colbert and his guest Nick Kroll created on The Late Show Wednesday night. The duo agreed to donate money to Puerto Rico's recovery efforts each time a celeb posted one of their less-than-flattering childhood photos, and since then, the #PuberMe challenge has taken off.

Everyone from Conan O'Brien to Lin-Manuel Miranda has jumped in, and the results are gut-wrenchingly fun.

Don't believe us? Feast your eyes on the pre-pubescent tom foolery yourself by scrolling through some of our favorite celebrity contributions, but first, don't forget to take a cue from Colbert by donating to Puerto Rico's recovery efforts yourself.

https://twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/913254257582800896 Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/nickkroll/status/913257738053890048 Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/margaretcho/status/913488297980235776 Really into the #PuberMe challenge. Cause I just LOVE talking about the most awkward time of my life besides perimenopause, this 1's for 🇵🇷💞 pic.twitter.com/0WoimDyfrS — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) September 28, 2017