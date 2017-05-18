Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood Hits France! Stars Touch Down in Style for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood Hits France! Stars Touch Down in Style for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Getty (3)
May 18, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Celebrities the world over are currently living their best lives abroad at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in the South of France. The red carpet and off-duty looks are to die for, and we knew they would be from the moment they landed.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

Scroll down below to see the best airport looks from celebrities touching down in Cannes.

Shop This Post

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top