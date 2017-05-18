Hollywood Hits France! Stars Touch Down in Style for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Celebrities the world over are currently living their best lives abroad at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in the South of France. The red carpet and off-duty looks are to die for, and we knew they would be from the moment they landed.

Scroll down below to see the best airport looks from celebrities touching down in Cannes.