How Celebrities Kept the Party Going After the 2018 Grammys

While Hollywood got the party started with a round of pre-Grammy bashes, many kept the celebration going into the wee hours of the morning after Sunday night's glamorous affair. Following an electric show, which boasted performances by Bruno Mars and Kesha, a cameo from Hilary Clinton, and its share of surprise snubs, a few of the entertainment industry’s best and brightest maintained their stamina at various after-parties around the Big Apple.

Rihanna celebrated in style at 1oak Nightclub with her beau, Hassan Jameel, rocking a plunging metallic number, topped off with a patent leather overcoat and statement gold jewelry.

VIDEO: Coinage: The Grammys in NYC

Meanwhile, Kesha capped off a tear-jerking performance by heading to the Sony Music Entertainment after-party in a crimson, cape-style gown, accessorizing with an intricate flower crown and bedazzled pink shoes. And, Rita Ora turned heads in a racy gown, featuring a sheer bustier, and fluffy black sandals.

Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite looks from the 2018 Grammy after-parties!