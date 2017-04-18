The Unexpected Shoe Trend We’re Seeing All Over Coachella

When I think Coachella fashion, I think all things summer: crop tops and jean shorts, sunglasses and flip-flops. The festival is hosted in the middle of the desert! There’s no doubt it’s going to get hot and sweaty up in those mosh pits.

But this year, celebrities went a different route with their footwear: boots. Timberland boots, to be exact. The Hollywood faves were spotted on everyone from Victoria’s Secret angels to singers, and while the footwear choice was a bit puzzling considering the heat, you can’t deny that they look pretty darn cool when paired with high-waist shorts and a crop top.

Hailey Baldwin kicked off the trend while literally sprinting to Coachella (on Instagram, of course) in a spring-y white pair of boots, and we spotted a similar white pair of Timbs on Joan Smalls too ($170; footlocker.com).

The 6-inch style seems to be the way to go when you're partying in the desert, as model Josephine Skriver also demoed in a pair of nubuck lace-up booties above ($140; zappos.com). She even demoed the festival-way of wearing the boots, leaving the laces loose and pairing them with a high pair of black socks. Chic.

Skriver then changed into an all-mint look complete with a lacy bralet and a matching pair of mint green Timberlands ($170; nordstrom.com). Because no one said your Timbs had to come in just black or brown.

Empire star Serayah McNeill also got in on the fun, pairing her denim overalls with a pair of light gray boots ($170; nordstrom.com).

Apparently these versatile booties know no season. Click through to our gallery for more celebrity-inspired ways to style them.