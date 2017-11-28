Your Favorite Celebs Are All Wearing The New Juicy Couture

Juicy Couture launched in 1997. I was 10 years old, and I wanted it all. Every tracksuit, every bathing suit, and every T-shirt. When the brand went quiet, so did my love from the "J." My tracksuits wound up in storage somewhere and, unsurprisingly, I stopped sporting the baby tee.

But thanks to super stylist Jamie Mizrahi (you know her because she's the gal making people like, um, Katy Perry, for example, look cool) Juicy is back. In a big way. And once again, albeit 20 years later, I'm in love. Here, some of the hottest celebrities embracing the new Juicy Couture.

