Celebrities Are Spending Big League at Nordstrom!

Over the last couple of days, celebrities have been showing Nordstrom some major love–and it's easy to see why. (Free shipping and free returns? YUGE!)

Famous faces like Chelsea Handler, Kristin Davis, and Billy Eichner have been dropping big Ds (dollars, that is) at the retailer, and who can blame them? Their stuff is terrific!

VIDEO: Celebs We Kind of Wish Would Run for Political Office

The Seattle-based retailer just stocked up for spring, and we are so excited to do some online shopping tonight for the new season, just like these celebs did.

RELATED: Terrific Things You Need to Buy from Nordstrom Today!

Scroll down below to see all the celebs who reached for their wallet, and their iPhone, at Nordstrom.

https://twitter.com/MiaFarrow/status/829478304562475011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw I've never plugged a store but Nordstrom is great — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/MMFlint/status/829858263831281664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw OK!! SEE YOU THERE!! JUST AS SOON AS I FINISH MY SHOPPING AT NORDSTROM!! https://t.co/OM8NEFWaM4 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 10, 2017

https://twitter.com/BethBehrs/status/829371777180536832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Hey @Nordstrom I am a huge fan and love to shop with you ! Even more so because you support love and kindness over racists. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) February 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/829367034664202240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw If only our so called President listened to her. I love @Nordstrom and will keep shopping there to make a point-- and I need slacks! https://t.co/RggdS9mMr3 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/TheRealDratch/status/829519029907894274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Hey everyone when you go on emotionally-charged online shopping spree at @Nordstrom tonight,don't forget to also shop at @ACLU & @splcenter — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) February 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/WhosBenFeldman/status/829872886202511360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Mom & wife makin it rain at their fav store 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/49uSpDF7Hg — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) February 10, 2017