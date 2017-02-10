Celebrities Are Spending Big League at Nordstrom!

Celebrities Are Spending Big League at Nordstrom!
chelseahandler/Instagram
Shop This Post
February 10, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: Jane Asher

Over the last couple of days, celebrities have been showing Nordstrom some major love–and it's easy to see why. (Free shipping and free returns? YUGE!)

Famous faces like Chelsea Handler, Kristin Davis, and Billy Eichner have been dropping big Ds (dollars, that is) at the retailer, and who can blame them? Their stuff is terrific!

VIDEO: Celebs We Kind of Wish Would Run for Political Office

The Seattle-based retailer just stocked up for spring, and we are so excited to do some online shopping tonight for the new season, just like these celebs did.

RELATED: Terrific Things You Need to Buy from Nordstrom Today!

Scroll down below to see all the celebs who reached for their wallet, and their iPhone, at Nordstrom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQTIBExB-BG/?taken-by=chelseahandler

https://twitter.com/RuPaul/status/829862402162257921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/billyeichner/status/829835312423505920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQQ5H8bhXTa/?taken-by=iamkristindavis

https://twitter.com/MiaFarrow/status/829478304562475011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/mcuban/status/829432948063686657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/Rosie/status/829551128232730624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/MMFlint/status/829858263831281664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/BethBehrs/status/829371777180536832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/829367034664202240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/TheRealDratch/status/829519029907894274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/WhosBenFeldman/status/829872886202511360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/MsJoelyFisher/status/829530738823360513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Latest in Video

The Glamorous Looks from the Fifty Shades Darker L.A. Premiere
See More Videos

More Shopping

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top